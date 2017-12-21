Bulgaria Air looking into adding flights to Odessa

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria Air is thinking about adding a new route to its flight map. This is about flights between Sofia and Odessa, the Ukrainian Black Sea marvel.

The airline said, it would fly a government delegation to Odessa on Friday. But there is no clarity on an actual route yet.

For this potential flight route, the documentation was “currently being prepared”, Bulgaria Air said. Regular flights would begin “during the first months of next year”.

The company also hinted that it will be possible to purchase tickets. The latter is usually self-evident, when airlines fly places, since selling tickets is their main motivation.

But there was one statement which sounded far more definite: Bulgaria Air actually provided information about the frequency of this possible route. Flights from Sofia to Odessa and back are envisaged for Fridays and Sundays.

