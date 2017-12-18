The Bulgarian traffic quiz question

Share this: Facebook

The situation:

At the intersection Boulevard Hristo Botev and Pirotska Street, in Sofia (Bulgaria), Trams 22 (red), 6 (blue) and 20 (orange) intend to transport their passengers from A to B. Trams 22 and 20 are allowed to pass, since their traffic light is green. But that white Opel van is in the way, because its driver thought it would be a good idea to block the entire bloody intersection.

The question:

How do we get rid of this pretty bad mess?

Answers:

a. Trams 22 and 20 should squeeze the white van until it is flat as a stamp.

b. Tram 20 shifts into reverse and goes all the way to Plovdiv, in order to make room.

c. The drivers of all three trams leave their vehicles and go home, since the situation gives them a headache.

d. The Police show up at the intersection and perform “Don’t Stand So Close To Me”.

e. All drivers involved get out of their scrap heaps on wheels, in order to negotiate.

