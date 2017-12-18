Poll: Germans do not think Bulgaria is safe holiday destination

Share this: Facebook

Germans feel safe in five holiday regions only, and Bulgaria is not among them. This is part of the result of a new poll conducted by the institute GfK in Germany.

Vacationers from Germany feel safe in their own country, in Austria, Switzerland, Italy and generally in Scandinavia. Less than half of those polled said Spain was a country they felt safe in. At the same time, Spain is the most important travel destination for German tourists.

Only five percent believe Turkey, Egypt or Tunisia are safe tourist destinations. These countries used to be popular vacation spots for the Germans as well.

According to the poll, 47 percent of Germans would feel safe in Canada, 44 percent in Australia and 34 percent in Greece, the publication finanzen.net reports.

German vacationers usually are the largest group of foreign tourists in Bulgaria, followed by Romanians and Greeks. During this year’s summer season, from June through September of 2017, a total of 708,000 Germans came to Bulgaria. Most of them chose destinations at the Black Sea coast.

At the same time, only 18 percent of Germans believe Bulgaria is a safe travel destination, according to the poll.

Due to the many Islamist terror attacks in the past years, safety has become one of the most important aspects for German vacationers. The subject of safety has actually helped Bulgaria as a tourist destination, when the market in neighbouring Turkey collapsed for a while, because of the latest terror attacks in Istanbul.

Still, many Germans seem to be afraid of travelling to destinations they might not know a lot about. German citizens who are well educated have a different perception, in this regard.

