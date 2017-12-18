Church of Greece ‘concerned’ by Bulgarian Orthodox Church decision on Macedonia church

Share this: Facebook

The holy synod of the Church of Greece has expressed concern about the Bulgarian Orthodox Church’s decision to hold talks with other Orthodox churches on the status of the Macedonian church, which asked last month for recognition as autocephalous.

In a statement posted on the Church of Greece website, the holy synod said that the Bulgarian Orthodox Church was intervening into the affairs that pertain to the jurisdiction of another church, namely the Serbian Orthodox Church, which was contrary to church canons and traditions, ignored the leading role of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and could lead to “difficult developments.”

