Bulgaria’s EU Presidency: Sofia shows off renovated National Palace of Culture

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The start of Bulgaria’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union is 13 days away, while one of the most important buildings for the countless meetings scheduled, Sofia’s National Palace of Culture (NDK), is still underway.

On Monday, Bulgaria’s Minister of Culture, Boil Banov, and the Minister for the Bulgarian Euro-Presidency, Lilyana Pavlova, showed off the outcome of the renovation efforts to media representatives.

Hall no. 3 now looks like a very modern conference centre indeed. It contains four rows of brand-new and elegant conference chairs and tables, as well as presentation and communication systems.

Some 15 years ago, the same hall was a seldomly used atrium for concerts or conferences, with the charm and colours of 1980, the year the NDK was completed.

According to the authorities in charge, the last renovation efforts at the NDK will be completed on time, meaning by the end of 2017.

The first official EU Presidency meeting is scheduled for January 11 and 12, 2018. During Bulgaria’s EU Presidency, a total of 270 meetings, including many high profile ones, will be held at the NDK, Bulgarian National Television (BNT) reports.

Security devices, such as so-called “door frame metal detectors” were also installed.

Photos by BNT.

Comments

comments