Bulgaria issues travel advisory over general strike in Greece on December 14

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry issued on December 12 a travel advisory for Greece, warning travellers to expect disruptions on December 14 because of the 24-hour general strike in Bulgaria’s southern neighbour.

The industrial action, called by the country’s two largest labour unions, GSEE and ADEDY, is to be joined by the sailors union PNO as well. This is expected to grind all forms of public transportation in the country – including public transportation in Athens, railways and the ferries linking the mainland to the Greek islands – for the entire day.

It was not immediately clear whether flights to Greece would be affected.

To read the full story, click here.

(Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Photo: mfa.bg)

Comments

comments