Violin hero David Garrett to hit Bulgarian stage

David Christian Bongartz was born in the Western German town of Aachen in 1980. When he was four years old, his brother received a violin, but David was the one who used it more. Within a year, the child prodigy was already becoming a master on that instrument and won a competition.

Once David turned seven, he studied violin playing at a prestigious music school in Northern Germany. At age nine, the genius performed at the ‘Kissinger Sommer’, a famous festival for classical music. He was eleven when he received his first Stradivarius. At age 13, he signed a contract with the prestigious record label ‘Deutsche Grammophon’ and already played with several orchestras.

Years later, Bongartz adopted his American mother’s last name, Garrett, since that one sounded more sexy and international. He was 17, when he landed in London, in order to continue his studies at The Royal College of Music, where he won a composition competition. But the college did not like him that much anymore, after he skipped lessons and broke into one of its buildings, in order to practice more.

But that didn’t stop David Garrett. In fact, he was just getting warmed up. Julliard School in New York City was up next. He studied while working as a model. Also he got masterclasses at the Keshet Eilon music center in Israel.

It is safe to say that David Garrett made young people become interested in classical music and his Crossover pieces, which he played more and more. So far, he has recorded a total of 18 albums. By now he tours so much, he might meet himself at the world’s airport lounges.

David Garrett is scheduled to take his “A. Busch” Stradivarius (made in 1716) to Sofia.

The gig was supposed to take place in February of 2018 at the NDK, but was now postponed and moved to a larger venue.

On June 8, 2018, at 8 p.m., he will hit the stage at Sofia‘s Arena Armeets. Tickets, within a price range of 65 to 185 Leva, are available here.

