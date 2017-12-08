Serious incident above Bulgaria: Air Serbia plane loses parts in flight

Share this: Facebook

A aviation incident recently occurred in the airspace above Sofia. An ATR-72-200 passenger plane used by Air Serbia lost parts in flight, the Aviation Herald reported. According to the publication, the incident occurred on November 26, 2017, while the information just became public.

The Bulgarian Aircraft Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU), which is part of the Ministry of Transport in Sofia, is treating this as a serious incident. The investigation is ongoing.

According to the report, the ATR-72-200 was supposed to fly passengers from Sofia to Belgrade, as flight no. JU-172. It took off and the pilots climbed to an altitude of 10,000 feet, when a noise was audible from the back of the plane. Also the aircraft’s frame was vibrating.

Due to the obvious issue with the ATR, the crew decided to return to Sofia Airport shortly after takeoff. Twenty minutes after its departure, the aircraft landed on that airport’s only runway. Everyone aboard was unharmed.

The report mentioned says, the Serbian ATR-72 lost part of its structure in flight, while it was vibrating.

Air Serbia uses three ATR-72-200s. They can carry 66 passengers at a cruising altitude of 7,600 metres and a speed of up to 510 kilometres per hour. In the aviation industry, ATR-72s are known as reliable work horses, which are widely used for commuter flights.

The last serious incident in Bulgaria’s airspace occurred in October, when an Airbus A320 owned by Bulgarian Air Charter lost an engine in flight. There are two ways of losing engines. In this case, it did not detach from the aircraft, but stopped working.

Photo by Ex-Yu-Aviation.

