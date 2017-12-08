More than 67% of Bulgarian households have home internet, close to 18% shop online

Share this: Facebook

About 67.3 per cent of Bulgarian households have internet access at home, according to a 2017 survey which said that this was an increase of 3.8 percentage points over 2016.

The annual survey, by Bulgaria’s National Statistical Institute (NSI), found that 66.9 per cent of Bulgarian households had a fast and reliable broadband connection, which included fixed wired connection and internet connection through a mobile phone network.

Households with children used the global network more actively and 87.2 per cent of them had internet access, compared to 62 per cent of the households without children, the NSI said in an announcement of the results on December 8.

Despite the dynamic development of information technologies in Bulgaria, 32.2 per cent of the households still do not have internet access at home.

(Photo: Brian Lary/sxc.hu)

