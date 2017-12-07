World Bank, Borissov launch initiative to back regional integration in Western Balkans

The World Bank and Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boiko Borissov have launched a regional initiative to support regional integration in the Western Balkans region.
World Bank Chief Executive Kristalina Georgieva is on an official visit to Bulgaria dedicated to the Bulgarian EU Presidency, regional co-operation and 25 years since the opening of the World Bank office in Bulgaria.
The cornerstone of Georgieva’s visit is the International Conference for Stronger Integration in the Balkans, being held in Sofia on December 7.
To continue reading, please click here.