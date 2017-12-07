Borissov: Bulgaria and Serbia to sign deal on reducing roaming within two days

Within two days, Bulgaria and Serbia will sign a deal on reducing roaming charges, Prime Minister Boiko Borissov said on December 7 after talks in Sofia with his Serbian counterpart Ana Brnabić.
Borissov and Brnabić met on the sidelines of the International Conference for Stronger Integration in the Balkans, where attendees include the prime ministers from Tirana, Sarajevo, Priština, Skopje and Podgorica.
On December 6, the Bulgarian Cabinet approved a draft memorandum of understanding between the relevant ministries of Bulgaria and Serbia on reducing international roaming tariffs for telecommunication services.
The purpose of the document is for governments to encourage mobile operators to reach specific agreements between themselves that lead to a steady reduction in international roaming tariffs in favor of nearly 14 million citizens of both countries, a Bulgarian government statement said.
