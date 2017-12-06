Bulgaria Air to connect Sofia to Linate Airport

Bulgaria Air will add the Italian Linate Airport to its destinations, starting this coming Sunday, December 10. Linate is the secondary airport of Milan, while Malpensa Airport is the main one. The Bulgarian flag carrier will offer flights to Linate throughout the winter season.
The flights from Sofia Airport to Linate Airport, along with the return flights, will take place once a week, on Sundays.
In a statement, Bulgaria Air said the new location on its destination map would enable passengers to reach many places in Milan quickly and easily while they would save money. With the latter, the airline means transportation options from Linate Airport to downtown Milan, which seem to be cheaper, compared to Malpensa.
For the new flight route, Bulgaria Air will use one of its Embraer EMB-190 aircraft. This kind of “equipment” has 100 economy class and 8 business class seats.
Not counting the new Italian route, Bulgaria Air offers 26 flight destinations, which it covers with a fleet of 10 aircraft. Apart from its EMB-190, the airline relies on Airbus A-319 and A-320 aircraft.
Photo by Bulgaria Air.