Sofia: Thousands visit IWC’s Charity Bazaar

Thousands followed the International Women Club’s invitation to this year’s Charity Bazaar in Sofia today. In two huge halls, countless countries and some organisations had set up their stalls long before the doors opened for the general public.

The Britons offered chocolate with orange flavour, the Germans Christmas Stollen with lots of raisins, while the cake displayed at the Austrian stall looked too good to be real.

Mexico and South Africa had some of the most colourful stalls at the bazaar. Carlos Arellano, who is also known as Mr. Party in Sofia’s expat community, turned out to be the only Mexican at that country’s stall shortly before 10am, while very kind ladies greeted visitors at the South African one.

When The Sofia Globe’s reporter finally found the Swiss stall, the cheese fondue had not melted yet, which tuned out to be an advantage for his diet. So he spoke to a robot at the Spanish stall instead. The machine did not understand Spanish, but it was well-behaved indeed.

Iran had a stand too. Hamid Reza Azadi, the Cultural Counsellor from the embassy, was on site. At the Israeli stall, visitors took the opportunity to congratulate the Middle Eastern country to its upcoming 70th birthday, by writing their thoughts on a big board. The Israeli Ambassador to Bulgaria, Irit Lillian, was present and spoke to visitors.

The United States presented some of the most American items anyone could have thought of. Uncle Sam was sitting on a Harley Davidson, next to colleagues who offered hot dogs and Bourbon.

Even the UNHCR had a little stand at the 23rd Charity Bazaar. The ladies on site were open for discussions on refugees in Bulgaria and elsewhere.

At the Inter Expo Center, security was tight. Every single visitor was checked thoroughly. That is why it took relatively long to get in. Once inside the building, visitors were greeted with classical music played live.

But finding a parking spot was a pain in the neck. Quite a few visitors just parked their vehicles on Metro’s parking lot on the other side on Tsarigradsko Chaussee and crossed that motorway by walking through an underground garage. This turned out to be a pretty good idea, because of the mess in front of the Inter Expo Center.

But this 23rd Charity Bazaar organised by the IWC was a success even before the doors opened.

All photos by Imanuel Marcus.

