Bulgaria: More dangerous weather alerts for the weekend

The continuous rain in parts of Bulgaria will, yes, continue. Yet again, forecasters put in place dangerous weather alerts for 18 out of 28 Bulgarian districts. Strong rain will continue to affect Western Bulgaria, while strong winds are expected to hit the Black Sea coast.

In Blagoevgrad, Kurdzhali, Pazardzhik and Smolyan, Code Orange alerts for dangerous weather conditions are in place, for up to 65 litres of rain per square metre. Especially in those regions, caution is advised.

Code Yellow alerts, of potentially dangerous weather, are valid in Gabrovo, Haskovo, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pernik, Plovdiv, Sofia (city), Sofia (region) and Vratsa on December 2.

In the meantime, the regions of Bourgas, Dobrich, Varna and Yambol got Code Yellow warnings for winds of up to 19 metres per second.

Due to the forecasts for Friday and this weekend, the Bulgarian authorities had set up crisis centres in the regions affected. Those included civil protection authorities, police, even the military, as well as the municipalities.

On Friday night, the participants announced that 14 000 residents of western Bulgaria had no electricity, because of the weather. The municipalities of Elhovo, Krumovgrad and Zlatograd were ordered to increase their readiness for possible “situations” during the night.

According to the information submitted, some small rivers in Western Bulgaria caused minor floods, while the large rivers in the country did not, at least so far.

Chief Assistant Commissioner Nikolay Nikolov said that there was no critical situation anywhere in the country. Only in the districts of Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil and Pernik, small rivers had sporadically caused flooding. But there was no threat to the population or its property.

Bulgarian National Television (BNT) reported that the river in the village of Malo Buchino had flooded the one bridge there was. A woman was reported as saying she could not reach her house. Malo Buchino is part of the Sofia City region.

Sofia mayor Yordanka Fandukova went to Malo Buchino on Friday to inspect the situation first-hand. According to the authorities, the “situation in the village was dealt with”.

Several road accidents happened during the rain on Friday. A young woman died and a young man was injured badly on the bypass road near Vratsa. On the road between Rousse and Veliko Turnovo, one man died and another was seriously injured in a chain crash, thought to have been weather-related

In parts of Bulgaria, more heavy rain is expected all day long on Saturday. According to forecasters, Central Bulgaria will be affected on Sunday.

Photo by Imanuel Marcus.

