Vardar River floods the central part of Skopje

The heavy rain falls of the recent hours in the Republic of Macedonia have flooded several areas of the country. The Crisis Management Centre says that the level of threat from floods is not high and that so far, the situation is under control.

The most critical situation is in Skopje, where in some parts, Vardar river has burst its banks and caused several floods. The area near the government building and the central square of Skopje have also been flooded.

