Bulgaria declares Code Orange dangerous weather warning over rain, snow in 8 districts on December 1

Bulgarian authorities declared a “Code Orange” dangerous weather warning over forecast rain and snow in eight districts, including Sofia, for December 1 2017.

The eight districts are all in the western part of Bulgaria: Blagoevgrad, Kurdzhali, Kyustendil, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Smolyan, Sofia region and Sofia city. Heavy rain is forecast, and at high altitudes, snow.

Different weather forecasts for Sofia for the first day of December varied from predicting a minimum five and a high of six degrees Celsius, to a minimum two to a maximum seven deg Celsius. But they agreed that the Bulgarian capital faced heavy rain.

The lesser “Code Yellow” potentially hazardous weather warning was issued for 10 districts in the north-western, central and Black Sea coast areas of Bulgaria.

In five districts, the “Code Yellow” warning was issued because of expected high wind: Bourgas, Dobrich, Haskovo, Sliven and Varna.

The warning was issued over expected heavy rain in five other districts: Lovech, Montana, Plovdiv, Vidin and Vratsa.

The remaining nine districts were not subject to a weather warning.

(Photo: Pawel Kornacki/freeimages.com)

