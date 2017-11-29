Snow-laden car driving in Sofia street causes ire and mirth

Share this: Facebook

The snow that descended on Bulgaria’s capital Sofia over the past two days meant motorists began their driving day vigorously brushing their cars before setting off down the road. Well, most of them, anyway.

A photograph of a motorist in the city who did not bother, leaving only the merest hole in the snow on the windscreen while navigating the traffic, caused both anger and hilarity as it was widely shared on Facebook. “Idiot” was one of the kinder words used.

Strictly speaking, driving with such an obscured windscreen is against road traffic law, but this would hardly be the first time the law was flouted on a Bulgarian street.

As one wit put it on Facebook, the most to be hoped for was that the car was not right-hand-drive.

