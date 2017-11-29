November 2017 survey sees business climate in Bulgaria as unchanged from last month

Share this: Facebook

A regular monthly survey by Bulgaria’s National Statistical Institute (NSI) found that managers saw the business climate in the country in November 2017 as largely unchanged from last month.

In October 2017, the same poll found that the business climate in the country was seen as unfavourable, the institute said on October 30. The October poll found a drop in confidence in all four sectors customarily surveyed – industry, construction, the retail trade and services. All were concerned about the next six months.

The poll saw a slight slide in September, a slight gain in August, a drop in July and in June, after gains in every month between January and May 2017.

(Photo: Willie Cloete/freeimages.com)

