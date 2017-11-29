Bulgarian Chief Mufti’s office begins fund-raising campaign to aid 266 orphans

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



For the fifth consecutive year, the office of the Chief Mufti – spiritual leader of Bulgaria’s Muslim minority – is holding a fundraising campaign, to assist 266 orphans.

Funds are being raised through charity sales at mosques throughout Bulgaria and via a bank account.

In 2016, a similar campaign raised just more than 118 338 leva, to assist 211 orphans.

The “Week of Orphans” campaign, from November 27 to December 2, comes as Muslims celebrate Mawlid, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, on November 30.

The bank account for donations is IBAN BG72DEMI92401000198757 and BIC, DEMIBGSF.

(Photo, of a mosque in the Bulgarian town of Assenovgrad: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

Comments

comments