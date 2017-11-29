2017 Balkan Rakia and Spirits Fest to be held from December 1 to 3

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The fifth Balkan Rakia and Spirits Fest is to be held from December 1 to 3 2017 at the House of the Architects at 11 Krakra Street, Sofia.

The organisers said that the 2016 fest was attended by 3000 people, prompting enthusiasm among the more than 30 participating companies to go for another round.

During the fest, more than 250 brands of rakia and spirits made by Bulgarian producers and traditional alcoholic beverages from Turkey, Greece, Macedonia, Serbia and other Balkan countries will await visitors.

At the official opening on December 1 at 5pm, there will be the official announcement that Bulgaria will host the world’s biggest spirits competition, the Concours Mondial de Bruxelles, Spirits Selection, to be held from August 21 to 23 2018 in Bulgaria’s second city Plovdiv.

The festival is open on December 1 from 4pm to 10pm, on December 2 from 2pm to 9pm and on December 3 from 2pm to 8pm.

Comments

comments