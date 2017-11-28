Radev and Anastasiades: Bulgaria, Cyprus share positions on energy, migration, growth policies

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria and Cyprus have signed a memorandum of co-operation in the field of shipping and a three-year programme for co-operation in culture, education and science.

The signing, by Bulgarian Deputy Foreign Minister Emilia Kraleva and Cypriot Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment Nicos Kouyialis took place during a two-day visit to Cyprus by President Roumen Radev.

The excellent political dialogue between Bulgaria and Cyprus is a natural continuation of the long-standing cultural and historical ties and the shared values ​​of the EU member states, Radev told a joint news conference with Anastasiades.

Radev briefed Anastasiades on Bulgaria’s priorities for its EU Council Presidency in 2018.

“I am confident that Bulgaria’s priorities are common to both countries. Finding consensus in the dynamic times we live in is important for the European Union to be united and strong,” Radev said.

