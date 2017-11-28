European Commissioner Hahn: EU examining accession of Western Balkan countries

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The European Union is beginning to consider the possibility of the Western Balkan countries joining the EU to ensure peace in the region and to strengthen the Union itself, said Johannes Hahn, Commissioner responsible for European integration.

“There is a greater desire among member countries to face the possibility of enlargement (than a year ago),” Hahn in told Austrian newspaper Wiener Zeitung.

Albania, Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia are officially candidate countries, while Bosnia and Kosovo seek to gain candidate status.

To continue reading, please click here.

Comments

comments