Bulgaria on Tuesday: New dangerous weather alerts for snow and rain

Dangerous weather warnings were in place for most of Bulgaria on Tuesday. Heavy snowfall in the north of the country triggered Code Orange alerts, while lesser Code Yellow warnings were given around Sofia and parts of the west. In eastern Bulgaria, the problem will consist of strong rainfall, forecasters say.

In Gabrovo, Lovech, Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo and Vratsa, meteorologists expected heavy snowfall and new snow layers of 15 to 25 centimetres. Code Orange alerts were valid in those areas.

In the following Bulgarian provinces, up to 20 centimetres of snow and strong rainfall in the afternoon will likely cause dangerous conditions on the roads: In Montana, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Sofia (city and province), Smolyan, Targovishte and Ruse, Code Yellow alerts were in place, for those reasons.

In the following provinces, Code Yellow warnings were given for heavy rainfall of up to 20 litres per square metre: Burgas, Dobrich, Haskovo, Kardzhali, Shumen, Silistra, Sliven, Stara Zagora, Varna and Yambol.

Temperatures on Tuesday will supposedly vary from -7 to 2 degrees Centigrade in Western Bulgaria, and 2 to 10 degrees at the Black Sea coast.

Bulgaria’s capital Sofia was a rather large mess on Monday. Due to sleet and snow on the streets, the usual traffic jams worsened. Some pedestrians on Sofia’s sidewalks were splashed from head to toe, when vehicles raced through puddles right next to them.

Others almost fell down the stairs of underpasses, many of which were not cleared of the snow. The latter kept on falling down from the sky constantly. Some school children did not seem to see the need for winter clothing in spite of the snow, and played on their schoolyards without hats or coats.

Only passengers in the Sofia Metro could avoid the mess, which will continue today.

On Hemus Motorway, two truck accidents led to a big traffic jam on Monday, according to Bulgarian National Television.

If the forecasts prove to be accurate this time, Wednesday will not be that messy, but a lot colder in Western Bulgaria, with temperatures slumping down to -11 to -8 degrees at night, and 2 to 5 degrees during the day.

Wednesday’s weather in Central Bulgaria will be only a little milder than that, while 1 to 11 degrees were forecast along the coast, in the very east.

