10 nice Christmas gifts found in Sofia

You definitely opened the right article. These are 10 ideas for Christmas presents offered in Sofia.

1. The Superman Cup

Just the right item for someone who feels like Superman, or somebody who should.

19.90 leva, Raikovski Street 156

2. A glass of Russian caviar

Caviar is as delicious as it looks, and better than sex. Well, almost.

40 to 400 leva, at Russian food stores located all over Sofia. One is on Vitosha Boulvard, one at Levski Square.

3. ‘The Burgas Affair’

A novel set in Bulgaria, written by a Ellis Shuman, a former expatriate in Bulgaria. Available in both English and Bulgarian.

The Kindle edition is available here, for a few Pounds. The Bulgarian printed version is waiting for you at Ciela book stores in Sofia.

4. A holiday box of shortbread

Shortbread is what they call these Scottish cookies, which are delicious.

Available at ‘Little London’ in Sofia, Krakra Street 1.

5. A nice leather jacket

Leather jackets are pretty big Christmas presents. We admit it. But they look and smell nice.

Many models, from 350 to 700 leva, available at a small store at Kniaz Boris I. Street 139.

6. A nice homemade candle

The nicest candles ever, in the nicest colours ever.

Moderate prices, at Lighthouse, Boulevard Patriarch Ephtimi 46.

7. A Toto concert ticket

Toto, one of the most sophisticated Rock and Pop bands ever, will be performing in Sofia on March 4, 2018.

More information about Toto and the Sofia gig can be found here. Tickets are on sale here, for 60 to 120 leva.

8. A framed treasure

Stores all over the city offer custom frames. Having a favourite photo printed and framed, or the cover of a loved one’s favourite music album (e.g. the ‘Revolver’ album by the Beatles), might be an excellent idea, especially in the digital world in which it is all about screens.

Custom frames are available in stores all over Sofia.

9. An alternative bracelet

Who says bracelets can not be made of wood? Self-made, alternative jewelry, made with love, is an excellent present.

Available, along with earrings, chains and more, at the Anum Store, located at Asen Zlatarov Street 6, or here.

10. A vegan dinner

How about an unconventional Christmas present? Draw a voucher for a vegan dinner at ‘Soul Kitchen’ and give it to your loved one. During or after the holidays, take him or her there. Especially for non-vegans, this is a lasting experience.

‘Soul Kitchen’ can be reached here, or found at Kokiche Street 13 in Sofia.

All photos by Imanuel Marcus, except for Toto (by Toto) and ‘The Burgas Affair’ (by Ciela).

Comments

comments