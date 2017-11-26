Sofia: IWC hosts its 23rd Charity Bazaar on Sunday December 3

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The International Women’s Club Sofia (IWC) is about to open its 23rd Charity Bazaar. It will take place on December 3, 2017, from 10am to 7pm, at Sofia’s Inter Expo Center located at Boulevard Tsarigradsko Shose 147.

At the Charity Bazaar, several countries usually showcase handmade crafts, souvenirs, clothing, literature and their national cuisine. Last year, 62 countries were represented. Chances are, things will look similar this time around as well.

The bazaar also presents an entertainment programme every year, consisting of songs, dances and more.

Several NGOs and social projects will receive the proceeds of the Charity Bazaar. Generally, the IWC supports organisations such as the Association Usardie, which helps the physically and mentally handicapped, the Lora Foundation, which works with destitute children, or The Refugee Project.

The International Women’s Club Sofia was founded right after the collapse of communism, in 1989. The organisation helps expatriates who just moved to Bulgaria, apart from its charity work.

Questions about the Charity Bazaar can be sent to its coordinator at the IWC, Mihaela Dobre. Her e-mail address: c.iwcbazaar@gmail.com

The IWC Sofia can be reached here, the Charity Bazaar here.

Photos by IWC Sofia.

Comments

comments