Earthquake of 4.2 on Richter scale shakes Bulgaria

An earthquake of 4.2 on the Richter scale shook Bulgaria on November 26 at 9.01pm, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The centre initially reported the quake as 4.4, but minutes later adjusted this to 4.2.

The epicentre of the quake was 84km east of Sofia, 56km north of Pazardzhik, 54km south-west of Lovech, seven km north of the village of Koprivshtitsa and two km south of the village of Anton, the centre said.

Initial data was that the epicentre was at a depth of 20km.

There were no initial reports of injuries or damage.

