Crew of Bulgarian Border Police vessel saves 120 refugees

The crew of the Bulgarian Border Police vessel ‘Obzor’ has saved 120 refugees off the Greek island of Lesbos, the Ministry of the Interior in Sofia announced. The asylum seekers were floating in the Aegean Sea, on two inflatable boats, which were overloaded.

Frontex, the European border protection agency, is in command of Operation Poseidon in the Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea. The Bulgarian crew was and still is part of that operation.

The rescue operation commenced at 4am on Saturday, when the refugees came aboard the Bulgarian ship, which took them to Lesbos.

A child on board had been in critical condition, Bulgarian-language media reported. According to Greek media reports, another child died on one of the inflatable boats.

At this stage it is unclear what the refugee’s nationalities are.

This year alone, more than 2,000 refugees have drowned in the Mediterranean while trying to reach Europe. Increasingly, the Black Sea has also become the scene of similar tragedies.

The ‘Obzor’ will be part of Operation Poseidon until the end of the year, patrolling the border between Turkey and Greece, in the Aegean Sea.

Photo by Ministry of the Interior, Sofia.

