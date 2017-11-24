Young Wine Festival in Plovdiv from November 24 to 26

Share this: Facebook

The eighth Young Wine Festival opens officially in Plovdiv on November 24 2017, with a Dionysian procession at 1pm from the fountain in front of the municipal headquarters to the Old Town, where the first barrel from the new harvest will be opened.

During the days of the Young Wine Festival, which continues until November 26, more than 18 000 visitors from Bulgaria and abroad are expected to attend. In 2016, the festival attracted 15 000 visitors, according to organisers.

On November 25 at 1pm, chef Kalin presents “BBQ Secrets” at the Encho Pironkov Gallery.

The same day, at 9pm, there will be an official award ceremony for the Best Young Wines, at the Happy Below the Hill. Entrance costs 48 leva. Visitors may fill in survey cards and these cards will be put into a prize draw, with the chance of winning a bottle of young wine.

From November 24 to 26, there will be tastings of young wines produced by more than 30 Bulgarian winemakers. Being held in Plovdiv’s Old Town, on Friday the tastings are from 2pm to 7pm, on Saturday from 11am to 7pm and on Sunday from 11am to 6pm. Tokens for tastings will be on sale at each of the festival locations.

The event has been organised by the Plovdiv Tourism Council.

