Moderate earthquake shakes southern Bulgaria

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter Scale rattled southern Bulgaria, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The epicentre was located 12 kilometres north-west of the town of Smolyan, or 156km south-east of the capital Sofia.

The National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography (NOTSSI) in Sofia registered the same earthquake with a slightly lesser strength of 3.3. The tremor occurred in a depth of 1 kilometre.

On Friday evening, there were no reports of injuries or damage.

The tremor took place on 7:26pm local time. A few hours earlier, at 2:13pm, another, slightly lighter earthquake was registered 10 kilometres east of Shumen, in Eastern Bulgaria.

The last moderate earthquake before today’s tremors took place close to Sofia, and even closer to the town of Svoge, on November 11. It had a magnitude of 3.09. No damages were reported in that case either.

