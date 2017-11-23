Organisers of German Christmas Market in Sofia at war with Bulgarian authorities

Share this: Facebook

The organisers of the German Christmas Market in Sofia are having a big argument with the Bulgarian National Revenue Agency. Several wooden huts at the market were closed and sealed. On Thursday, Bulgarian-language media reported, tax and social security violations had been the reason.

The organiser of the Christmas Market, Teodora Bremme, told The Sofia Globe, the National Revenue Agency was trying to make its mark by creating an international scandal.

She said, three of the huts at the market had been closed on Wednesday night, due to little issues. The latter had already been resolved.

In one case, a document for an electronic cash register had been missing. Within two hours, the person responsible had provided that document to the authorities. In spite of this aspect, the authority had closed the hut. In the other two cases, tiny mistakes had been made, while many people had been working in the huts in question.

Teodora Bremme, who is the manager at DB Events, the company which has been organising the German Christmas Market for seven years now, accused the Revenue Agency of blackmail. Everyone working at the German Christmas Market had paid all taxes and fees, she said.

Those working at the market are now nervous, according to Bremme. The Christmas atmosphere had vanished, she said. The German Ambassador to Bulgaria, Herbert Salber, had been informed. Salber had officially opened the market last Saturday.

DB Events is hoping for a resolution of all issues by Friday.

The German Christmas Market is the main holiday season attraction in the Bulgarian capital. In the evenings, especially during weekends, hundreds of Sofia residents and many expatriates visit the event.

