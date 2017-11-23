Brexit: EU cancels UK bids for European Capital of Culture 2023

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



A looming Brexit makes Britain ineligible to host the EU’s year-long cultural title, the EU has confirmed, describing it as a matter of “common sense.” Some British cities had already launched selection campaigns.

The European Commission confirmed on Thursday in Brussels that Britain was no longer eligible to host the European Capital of Culture in 2023 as initially planned in 2014. The announcement is the latest fallout of Brexit and the UK’s scheduled departure from the European Union in March 2019.

“As one of the many concrete consequences of its decision to leave the European Union by March 29 2019, the UK cannot host the European Capital of Culture in 2023,” a spokesperson for the commission, the EU’s executive branch, said at a press conference.

“Given that the UK will have left the EU by 29 March 2019 … we believe it makes common sense to discontinue the selection process now,” the spokesperson added.

To continue reading, please visit dw.de

Comments

comments