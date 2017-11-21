Russian meteorological service confirms elevated radioactivity

Share this: Facebook

The source of the radioactive cloud that hovered over Europe in early October is being narrowed down to the Urals. The Russian nuclear agency insists there has been no accident. Is it a cover-up?

There are further indications that the release of the radioactive isotope ruthenium-106 could be traced back to the Mayak nuclear facility in the Ural region, a reprocessing site for spent nuclear fuel.

Russian meteorological service Rosgidromet confirmed on Monday the release of Ru-106 in the southern Urals in late September and early October, classifying it as an “extremely high contamination.”

French nuclear safety institute IRSN reported on November 9 that radioactivity had been detected in France between September 27 and October 13, and that it likely stemmed from Russia or Kazakhstan.

