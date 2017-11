Share this: Facebook

Michel Barnier, the European Union’s chief negotiator on Brexit, is to visit Bulgaria in December 2017.

This emerged in a Bulgarian Foreign Ministry statement following talks on November 20, between Barnier and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva in Brussels, during her working visit to a General Affairs Council meeting.

Barnier and Zaharieva discussed the course of negotiations with the United Kingdom, the statement said.

