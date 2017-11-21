EC proposes fishing opportunities in the Black Sea for 2018 for Bulgaria and Romania

Share this: Facebook

The European Commission tabled its proposal on November 21 on catch limits and quotas for the Black Sea ahead of the December Fisheries Council, where EU countries will agree fishing quotas for 2018.

The proposal, which concerns Bulgaria and Romania, takes into account the best available scientific advice and is the outcome of this year’s General Fisheries Commission for the Mediterranean (GFCM) Annual Session, which approved the first-ever multi-annual management plan for the Black Sea.

For sprat, the Commission proposes to maintain a catch limit of 11 475 tons; 70 per cent is allocated to Bulgaria and 30 per cent to Romania.

For turbot, the Commission transposes in its proposal the quotas adopted in the GFCM management plan for turbot (114 tons for 2018 and 2019, 50 per cent assigned to Bulgaria and 50 per cent to Romania), including a two-month closed period (April 15 – June 15) and limitation of fishing efforts to 180 days at sea per year.

(Photo: © Eric Gevaert/Dreamstime.com)

