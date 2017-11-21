Bulgaria among countries with least euroskepticism, Borissov tells Tajani

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria is one of the countries with the least euroscepticism, and the Bulgarian people still believe in the EU, Prime Minister Boiko Borissov told visiting European Parliament President Antonio Tajani at the start of talks on November 21.

Borissov and Tajani led their respective delegations into morning talks, ahead of an address to the National Assembly in Sofia by Tajani scheduled for the afternoon.

“Bulgaria is one of the countries that has the least euroskepticism. We are one of the countries that can make a distinction between being part of the Warsaw Pact and Comecon, and being in the EU. That was a conscious choice and it is no coincidence that the Bulgarian people continue to believe in the EU,” Borissov said.

He told the European Parliament President: “You are the representatives of the will of all the peoples of Europe, being in the European Parliament”.

“You are welcome to provide help in the coming months of the Bulgarian Presidency (of the Council of the EU) because we want to help, even though our possibilities are modest, to move the EU forward on key topics,” Borissov said.

