Sofia wakes up to first snow of the season

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Five weeks before Christmas, residents of Sofia looked out their windows in disbelief. The first snow of the season covered vehicles parked on the streets and trees in the city’s parks, one night earlier than predicted by weather forecasters.

Since it was already relatively warm shortly after 6am, the snow which had fallen from the sky during the night was already melting. It was clear that not much of it would be left in the late morning.

Compared to last winter’s catastrophic weather, when the entire country of Bulgaria had been covered by a thick layer of snow for weeks, with record low temperatures, the situation early this morning was harmless.

In October, Sofia Municipality had said it was prepared for the first serious snowfall. A total of 3,000 snowploughs are ready to go, at a moment’s notice, in all of Bulgaria. This time, those vehicles don’t use carry Bulgaria flags, but also European ones, because of Bulgaria’s upcoming EU Presidency.

Update 9:25am: Sofia Municipality announced, streets in the Bulgarian capital had been sprayed with salt in the early morning. This included steep sections, bridges and overpasses along the Ring Road, as well as streets in several quarters, including Ovcha Kupel, Vitosha, Pancharevo, Triaditsa and Bankya. Sofia’s public transport system was fully operational, a statement said.

Photos by I. Marcus

Comments

comments