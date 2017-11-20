Poland: Jaroslaw Kaczynski the next PM?

Share this: Facebook

Poland’s ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski is widely expected by the party insiders to replace PM Beata Szydlo in the upcoming cabinet reshuffle, the daily Gazeta Wyborcza writes citing its own sources within PiS.

The ruling party has recently been preparing the public opinion for the change via Kaczynski’s increased media presence and the public broadcasters’ emphasis on Kaczynski’s leading role in the reforms initiated by the PiS cabinet, insiders tell the daily.

