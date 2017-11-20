FDI in Bulgaria in January-September 2017 was 744.2M euro

Share this: Facebook

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first nine months of the year stood at 744.2 million euro, the equivalent of 1.5 per cent of the gross domestic product, statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) show. In the same period of 2016, FDI was 1.03 billion euro, but the original amount reported by BNB last year was 1.27 billion euro, which was revised downward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, stood at 56.1 million euro (compared to 626.3 million euro in January-September 2016) and re-invested earnings accounted for 28 million euro (versus an inflow of 314.3 million euro a year earlier, but on an upswing from the 10.5 million euro outflow through eight months of 2017), according to preliminary data.

Receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies totalled 8.5 million euro, compared to 60 million euro during the same period of 2016.

