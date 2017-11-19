New week to bring frost and sleet to parts of Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Forecasters predicted a partially wet Sunday in Bulgaria, at moderate temperatures. In Western and Central Bulgaria, thermometers should easily reach the 8-degree mark, for most regions in the east up to 11 degrees Centigrade were forecast.

But the beginning of the new week will be far less cosy, due to frost at night, and a mix of rain and snow.

Meteorologists are expecting a more moderate Monday, with night temperatures around the freezing mark, in the west and the central part of the country, while the east will once again get away with a milder, but rainy day.

On Tuesday, things will look very different, if the forecasts prove to be accurate. According to those, -7 degrees will be reached in Western Bulgaria, at night, and -2 degrees in Central Bulgaria as well as the north-eastern part.

The good news: That display of winter conditions will be a rather short one. Wednesday will supposedly bring relatively moderate weather back to all of Bulgaria, and Thursday might actually be a sunny and warm day, if forecasters don’t change their minds by then.

Any car batteries which might give their owners trouble on Tuesday, might be working again during the second half of the week.

Comments

comments