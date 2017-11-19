New week to bring frost and sleet to parts of Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

The beginning of the new week will be far less cosy than the weekend, according to forecasters, due to frost at night, and a mix of rain and snow in parts of Bulgaria.

Meteorologists are expecting a more moderate Monday, with night temperatures around the freezing mark in the west and the central part of the country, while the east will once again get away with a milder, but rainy day.

On Tuesday, things will look very different, if the forecasts prove to be accurate. According to those, -7 degrees will be reached in Western Bulgaria, at night, and -2 degrees in Central Bulgaria as well as the north-eastern part.

The good news: That display of winter conditions will be a rather short one. Wednesday will supposedly bring relatively moderate weather back to all of Bulgaria, and Thursday might actually be a sunny and warm day, if forecasters don’t change their minds by then.

Any car batteries which might give their owners trouble on Tuesday, might be working again during the second half of the week.

