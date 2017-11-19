Bansko named Bulgaria’s Best Ski Resort 2017 at World Ski Awards

Share this: Facebook

Bansko was named Bulgaria’s Best Ski Resort 2017 at the World Ski Awards, conferred at a ceremony on November 18.

It is the fourth consecutive time that Bansko has won the award.

The Bulgaria’s Best Ski Hotel award went to the Kempinski Grand Arena Bansko, the Best Ski Boutique Hotel award for Bulgaria went to the Alpin Hotel in Borovets and the Best Ski Chalet award went to Villa Gella.

France’s Val Thorens took the title of World’s Best Ski Resort at the 2017 World Ski Awards.

The legendary French resort – the highest resort in Europe – was the big winner at ski tourism’s event of the year which took place at the five star A-ROSA Kitzbühel for the fifth consecutive year.

Also among the winners was the W Verbier. The W’s first alpine and ski resort in Switzerland, walked away with the title of World’s Best Ski Hotel.

Elsewhere Chalet Les Anges, Zermatt – created by the world famous interior designer, Magali de Tscharner – took the title of World’s Best Ski Chalet, while The Vale Niseko was voted World’s Best Ski Boutique Hotel.

Sun Web scooped the trophy for World’s Best Ski Tour Operator, with Leo Trippi named World’s Best Ski Travel Agent.

In a first for World Ski Awards, Rocksresort – whose stone buildings are heated with entirely renewable biomass energy – was voted World’s Best Green Ski Hotel.

Bergbahn AG Kitzbuhel was also honoured during the red carpet event, taking the title of World’s Best Ski Resort Company, while Bella Coola Heli Sports was recognised as World’s Best Heli-Ski Operator and Ski-Lifts picked up the award for World’s Best Ski Transfer Operator.

Meanwhile LAAX was celebrating having been recognised by voters as World’s Best Freestyle Resort, while Ski Dubai scooped the trophy for Best Indoor Ski Resort.

Two of the night’s biggest winners were Fahrenheit Seven and Alpaca. Hip design-led hotel, Fahrenheit Seven, collected the trophy for World’s Best New Ski Hotel while Alpaca, in the French resort of Méribel, was recognised as World’s Best New Ski Chalet.

