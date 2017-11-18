Wine punch and sausages: German Christmas Market opens in Sofia

Share this: Facebook

Germany’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, Herbert Salber, opened the German Christmas Market in Sofia on Saturday. The diplomat told The Sofia Globe, the festive atmosphere felt very good.

An international bunch of visitors gathered there, around tens of wooden huts, in which food, drinks, as well as arts and crafts were offered. Not all huts were in service yet, at 1pm.

Obviously, most vistors spoke Bulgarian, but Italian, Spanish and German conversations could be heard as well. Visitors from all over Europe listened to Christmas songs sung by a bunch of ladies dressed like angels.

At three spots, German sausages of several kinds were sold, including Bratwurst and “Landjäger”. The latter are thin Salami-like sausages, which are being eaten cold. But Frankfurters were offered too.

Glühwein (hot wine punch) is the highlight at every German Christmas Market, including the one in Sofia. Beer is usually very popular as well.

At the Swiss stand, melted Raclette cheese was offered. Its distinctive smell was all over the market. French fries and pretzels were available.

At the next stand, luxury chocolates looked very tempting indeed. Nice Christmas tree decorations, books and other items completed the offers at the German Christmas Market at Sofia’s City Garden, close to the National Theatre Ivan Vazov.

This time around, there are less wooden huts than last year, but that was hardly noticeable.

The German Christmas Market Sofia, will be open every single day from 11am to 9pm, until December 20, 2017.

