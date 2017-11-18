Nato apologises to Turkey for targeting Erdogan and Ataturk in training exercise

Share this: Facebook

Nato apologised on November 17 for naming enemy targets in a military computer training exercise after Turkey’s beloved founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and its current President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

A “chart of enemies” depicted Ataturk and named Erdogan, the president told members of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Ankara. Erdogan said he decided to withdraw all 40 of his troops involved in the exercise in protest.

Nato’s website describes the Trident Javelin exercise in Stavanger, southern Norway, as a “computer assisted exercise without troops on the ground,” meant to improve command structures for large operations. It was organised by the multi-national Joint Warfare Centre led by Major General Andrzej Reudowicz of Poland.

(Archive photo of Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Turkish president Erdogan: nato.int)

