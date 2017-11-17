US State Department: Increased terror threat in Europe

Share this: Facebook

The US State Department in Washington DC has released a travel alert for the continent of Europe. The alert is in place for the upcoming holiday season. US nationals were warned of a “heightened risk of terrorist attacks”.

A statement said, American citizens should exercise caution at holiday festivals and other large events with many participants. According to the US government, the danger lies in the possibility that “terrorist sympathizers or self-radicalized extremists may conduct attacks with little or no warning”.

Tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets and shopping malls, entertainment venues, as well as other locations in Europe can be dangerous, the Americans say.

While European governments would continue with their operations against terrorism, the State Department said it was concerned about the “potential for future terror attacks”. It remained unclear whether the new terror warning is based on intelligence regarding a specific terror plot, or not.

During last year’s holiday season, many Europeans died in several terror attacks launched by radical Islamists. At a Berlin Christmas market, 12 were murdered in such an attack, while 50 people sustained injuries.

In Istanbul, 39 visitors of a nightclub were shot by another radical Islamist on New Year’s Eve 2016. The so-called Islamic State claimed responsibility for both the Berlin and the Istanbul mass murders. Also, Britain, France, and Spain were hit by terrorists.

Since the 9/11 attacks in the US in 2001, more than 18,000 people around the world were murdered in Islamist terror attacks.

