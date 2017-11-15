Greece: Death toll rises to 9 due to flash floods in western Attica

The death toll due to the current downpour in the wider prefecture of Attica, left nine people dead, according to latest information.

Too many people were trapped in places where roads turned to raging torrents or were unable to flee their cars or homes.

Apart from the dead, many are injured and at the hospital right now, whereas others are feared missing in the areas of Mandra “with authorities investigating whether they were flood victims or had taken refuge elsewhere”, reports ANA-MPA.

(Photo: mrozhs via Twitter)

