CVM report: EC recognises ‘positive steps’ by Romania in judicial reform, fighting corruption

Judicial reform and the fight against corruption in Romania are getting stronger. That is what the European Commission recognises in the report issued on November 15 2017, in the context of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) set up when the country joined the European Union in 2007.

The Commission cannot yet conclude that any of the CVM benchmarks are at this stage satisfactorily fulfilled, though progress has brought some benchmarks closer to this point.

The report looks concretely at the progress made to meet the 12 recommendations issued by the Commission in its January 2017 CVM Report.

“We have seen progress in some areas but there is still more work to be done. Romania has met some of our recommendations, but there is not enough progress yet on others. I count on the Romanian Government to pursue the necessary reforms, and to avoid backtracking, so that we can work together towards the goal of ending the CVM under this Commission’s mandate”, Frans Timmermans, First Vice-President said.

(Photo: A January 2017 protest in Bucharest against changed proposed at the time to laws on pardoning crimes)

