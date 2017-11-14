World Diabetes Day: 460,000 Bulgarians affected

Share this: Facebook

The rapid rise of diabetes mellitus in the world prompted the World Health Organisation to launch World Diabetes Day, in order to raise awareness. Since then, that day is being held on November 14 of every year.

In many countries, World Diabetes Day activities include diabetes screening programmes, media campaigns, as well as big awareness events of different kinds.

This year’s theme is ‘Women and diabetes – our right to a healthy future’. One in ten women live with diabetes, according to the International Diabetes Federation. Many of them do not have access to treatment and care.

Furthermore, one in seven births is affected by gestational diabetes. Physicians and organisations around the globe are concentrating on those issues today.

In Bulgaria, 460,000 people live with diabetes, the ‘National Association Children and Young People with Diabetes’ says. In addition, 200,000 Bulgarians have diabetes, but do not know about it, according the organisation.

The association warned the Bulgarian public about diabetes, which could lead to complications, severe symptoms and premature death, if not diagnosed and treated appropriately.

Elisaveta Kotova, President of the ‘Association of Children and Young People with Diabetes’, told Bulgarian National Television, people underestimated diabetes as a disease because it did not hurt “until things get serious and complications start.” Kotova stated, serious attention needed to be paid to diabetes.

Bulgarian experts will release more data related to diabetes today.

