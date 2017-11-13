Bulgaria: Police burst ring of ID card forgers

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian police have burst a ring of passport and ID card counterfeiters in Sofia and Plovdiv, the Ministry of the Interior announced. Five suspects, aged 19 to 51, were detained.

The police operation, which was monitored by the regional prosecutor’s offices in both cities, involved many officers, who searched apartments and vehicles.

At one private address, a printing house for false documents was discovered. According to the ministry, large amounts of fake IDs and even counterfeit money were seized.

So far, the ongoing investigation led to the conclusion that among the five individuals arrested, only one forged documents, while three others served as intermediaries between the forger and his clients.

Police also found fake driver’s licenses and permits for transporting dangerous goods. Forfeited passports were also found, including some which looked like they had been issued by countries other than Bulgaria.

For many years, media reports have suggested Bulgaria was a haven for fake IDs, passports and currency. Part of the IDs and passports offered by underworld figures a few years back were actually real ones, issued by Bulgarian authorities to any name the ID card mafia would give them, along with payments. It is unclear whether those kinds of illegal documents are still being offered today.

But forfeited ones definitely are. Those are not listed in any online databases, but they can take benefit cheaters, other criminals or even terrorists across borders.

The police operation which took place during the weekend probably unearthed the tip of the iceberg only, meaning it most likely did not end forgeries of ID documents in the country. But it did constitute a blow to the fake ID mafia.

