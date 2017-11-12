Accidental archaeology: Roman ruins found under ‘illegally’ demolished house in Plovdiv

Share this: Facebook

Ruins of part of a Roman neighbourhood have been found after what is alleged to have been the illegal demolition of a house in Bulgaria’s second city Plovdiv.

The ruins are thought likely to be homes that were on the outskirts of Philippopolis, as the 7000-year-old city was known during Roman times.

The site is very close to the city walls of Roman-era Plovdiv.

Plovdiv website podtepeto.com said that just a few years ago, an early Christian tomb with impressive frescoes was found a few metres from the location where the demolished house was.

According to podtepeto, the demolition of the house at the corner of Plovdiv’s Tsar Assen and GM Dimitrov streets was illegal because it was subject to a cultural preservation order.

The owner was fined 5000 leva (about 2500 euro) and ordered to preserve what was left of the house, but currently the only relic of the building is one corner and two windows.

Activities at the site have been suspended pending inspection by archaeologists.

(Photos: podtepeto.com)

