Magnitude 4.4: Moderate earthquake rattles Western Turkey

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



An earthquake has shaken parts of Western Turkey on Saturday morning. Initially, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported, the magnitude had been 5.0. But minutes later, the Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute in Istanbul corrected it down to a 4.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale.

Whether this moderate earthquake caused injuries or damage is not known at this point. It happened at 11:56am local time, which is 9:56am CET.

The epicentre was located 57 kilometres north-east of İzmir, a major city with a population of 2.5 million, and 28 km to the north of the town of Manisa.

Residents within a radius of 25 kilometres around the epicentre reported, the tremor had been “quite strong”. But Turks who live 70 to 100 kilometres away also felt the earthquake.

Just a few hours before, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.9 had been registered a few hundred kilometres further north-west, close to the Bulgaria capital of Sofia.

Comments

comments